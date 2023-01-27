Peter Obi’s Ex-Comm.,Ndubuisi Menakaya Makes Revelations on the Pandora Papers Allegations

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Nigerian politician who served as a commissioner during Peter Obi’s tenure as the governor of Anambra state, Ndubuisi Menakaya, has made vital revelations regarding the Pandora Papers allegations linked to the presidential candidate. Ndubuisi discussed the topic during his interview on AIT .

Addressing the topic, Ndubuisi Menakaya said, “Peter Obi has not been accused of mismanaging money while in office.” Did the report in the Pandora Papers talk about Peter Obi as the governor of Anambra State or before he became governor? Pandora Papers only talked about his investments.

He added, “Let us review the dates of those investments to ascertain if it was before or after he became governor.” One should not just jump to conclusions. When were the said investments made, and could he do such with Anambra State funds? He cannot. Nobody has accused him of stealing. Some of the leading presidential candidates have been invited by the EFCC at some point. Obasanjo has his opinion after working with Atiku. After working with Peter Obi, I can say that he was very prudent and efficient with the Anambra state funds.

﻿You may recall that some of Peter Obi’s opponents have often claimed the Pandora Papers are an indictment against the presidential candidate.

