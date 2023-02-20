Peter Obi’s endorsement: ADC candidate kicks, says criminal sold party

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the African Democracy Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has criticized some elements within the ADC party over the endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and he described those people as criminals.

This statement of Dumebi Kachikwu is contained in a report by the Punch online newspaper. Dumebi Kachikwu was reacting to the ADC endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed for the presidency.

Recall that the ADC was in a coalition with the Labour Party where the ADC party chairman of the board of trustees, Dr. Mani Ibrahim, Pat Utomi among others were a witness to the occasion.

Dr. Mani Ibrahim even said that the Obi-Datti movement was a worthy cause and also promised that he will ensure victory for the movement.

However, Dumebi Kachikwu who may have seen or read about the event, reacted when he said,

“I long wanted about the criminals in ADC who sold the party to the bigger parties. They have divided themselves into three groups and collected money from APC, PDP and Labour Party. One party, three endorsements, shameful.”

The Punch- Source

pecial (

)