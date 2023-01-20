Peter Obi’s emergence that is building consciousness among Nigerians is a fantastic momentum- Hon Preye Oseke

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An All Progressive Congress (APC) lawmaker in the House of Representatives representing Southern Ijaw federal constituency of Bayelsa State, Hon Preye Oseke has praised the emergence of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential race.

Speaking in an interview, Hon Preye who praised Obi’s emergence for awakening the consciousness of Nigerians regarding the choice of leaders they elect, however said the APC is not afraid the Obi’s movement.

He said, “the beauty of the emergence of Peter Obi to some of us who are representatives in the parliament is Nigerians are beginning to get more conscious in the political space. And for me it’s a very good thing. It will definitely at some point make leaders accountable to the people. It is work in progress, it may not be overnight. It’s not something that we will achieve immediately but the reality is, this momentum is very good.

The Peter Obi emergence that is building up the consciousness that Nigerians feel we need to be part of selecting who should govern us is a fantastic momentum.

If there was a merger of political parties, let’s say the Labour Party, the NNPP and the PDP coming together just like the progressives parties came together to upstage the PDP in 2015, then there would be some level of fear within the APC. But for now, we are not afraid, our states are intact. We don’t anticipate any kind of swift changes in the North because nothing practically has changed.”

