Peter Obi’s Driver Was Found With N250m In 10 Suitcases In 2013, Within His Company Premises – Obunike

Obunike Ohaegbu has come out to list some allegations of corruption against Labour party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

According to Obunike, Peter Obi has a list of corruption allegations that are yet to be investigated and he (Obunike) called on the security agencies to get to investigate the former Anambra state governor. One of those allegations according to Obunike was when Peter Obi’s driver was found with N250m in 10 suitcases back in 2013, in Peter Obi’s official car and within the premises of his company. In Obunike’s words…

“There is an allegation of the laundering of N250m in 10 suitcases on October 21st, 2013. The money was found with his driver and in his official vehicle within the premises of his private company in Lagos. The cash involved was obviously above the threshold of N5m that individuals are expected to have.”

Obunike also went ahead to list other corruption allegations against Peter Obi and called for an official investigation into these claims.

Publish on 2023-01-19