Peter Obi’s Driver Was Found With N250m In 10 Suitcases In 2013, Within His Company Premises-Obunike

Obunike Ohaegbu has come up with a number of claims of corruption against Mr. Peter Obi, who is running for president as a candidate for the Labour party.

According to Obunike, there is a laundry list of charges of corruption against Peter Obi that have not yet been looked into, and he (Obunike) has requested that the relevant authorities look into the allegations against the former governor of Anambra state. According to Obunike, one of these charges concerns the time in 2013 when Peter Obi’s driver was discovered with N250 million in ten suitcases while in Peter Obi’s official car as well as within the premises of his company. In Obunike’s words…

“On October 21, 2013, there is a suspicion that N250 million was laundered in ten suitcases. This claim was made. Within the premises of his private company in Lagos, the money was discovered with his driver as well as in his official vehicle. The premises were located in Nigeria. The amount of cash involved was clearly in excess of the minimum requirement of N5 million that individuals are expected to have.”

In addition to this, Obunike went on to outline more allegations of corruption leveled against Peter Obi and demanded that an official investigation be conducted into these allegations.

