Peter Obi’s Driver Caught with N250 million in 10 Suitcases on Company Premises in 2013 – Obunike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obunike Ohaegbu has brought to light a series of accusations of misconduct against Mr. Peter Obi, a candidate for the Labour party’s presidential bid. Obunike asserts that there are several untested allegations of corruption against Peter Obi and is calling for an investigation by the relevant authorities.

Among the accusations brought forward by Obunike, is the incident in 2013 when Peter Obi’s driver was found to be in possession of N250 million in ten suitcases while using Peter Obi’s official car and within the premises of his company. Obunike states…

“On October 21, 2013, an alleged incident of money laundering occurred involving a staggering sum of N250 million found in ten suitcases. This claim was made by Obunike, who stated that the money was discovered within the premises of Peter Obi’s private company in Lagos, in the possession of his driver and within his official vehicle. The location of company is within Nigeria. The amount of cash found was well above the legal requirement of N5 million for individual possession.

Furthermore, Obunike has brought forward additional accusations of corruption against Peter Obi and is calling for an official investigation to be conducted into these allegations.”

Ambaz (

)