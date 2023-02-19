This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi’s Chance Will Be Uncertain- Primate Elijah Ayodele Says

The senior pastor of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, with its headquarters in Lagos State, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has asserted that there will be uncertainty regarding the chances of Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, with less than a week left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president, who will steer the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the former governor of Anambra state is one among the front-runners in the upcoming presidential election on February 25.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People, and Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress are some of the other front-runners.

The well-known man of God stated that things will alter closer to election day in a statement that was released to Tribune Newspaper and was signed by his media assistant, Osho Oluwatosin.

Mr. Peter Obi’s difficulty, according to primate Elijah Ayodele, will be in the north. He claimed that because things will go in Obi’s favor in the East, he need not worry about the South-East.

In his words: “Everything will change one day whereby Obi’s chances will be uncertain, he should still try to put his ambition in order. The east is good for him, he should go back to the north.”

Source: Tribune Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: AbCandy (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obis #Chance #Uncertain #Primate #Elijah #AyodelePeter Obi’s Chance Will Be Uncertain- Primate Elijah Ayodele Says Publish on 2023-02-19 15:25:09