Peter Obi’s best record is saving money while people are living in poverty- Hon Preye Oseke

The All Progressive Congress (APC) lawmaker representing, Southern Ijaw federal constituency of Bayelsa State, Hon Preye Oseke has claimed the best record of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi as Governor of Anambra State was saving money while the people of the state were living in poverty.

Hon Preye said this while comparing Peter Obi’s 8 years as Governor to that of their presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he was Governor of Lagos State.

He said, “you have some of the candidates campaigning with their antecedents, what they have been able to do in their previous public service records. And you have other candidates making the normal bogus promises of I’m going to give electricity, I’m going to reduce poverty. That’s not how it works for as long as we need to face the reality of the global economy that we are faced with now.

The global economy generally is in a mess and we need somebody with very strong development antecedents to lead this country at this time not those who will say I’m going to do this.

You had an opportunity for 8 years if you say you are going to reduce poverty, within the 8 years you had an opportunity to govern a Southeast state that we can assume is one of the economic nerve centres in the South because if you talk about Onitsha, which has the biggest market, it’s within Anambra State.”

“Then you have another Governor who governed Lagos State that is the business capital of this country. Now when you put side by side the activities of these two former Governors, you clearly see that one is dwelling on promises of saying I’m going to give Nigerians power, I’m going to reduce poverty. You had the opportunity, what did you do with the 8 years you governed a state?

The best record we have is the record of saving of money while people are living in poverty. Meanwhile, we had a Governor in the business capital of this country who was innovative, a team player, he brought in good minds to be able to develop a state.

Today, most of the commissioners that were part of that developmental blueprint of Lagos, they are national players today. They are here giving testimonies of how some of the policies that while they have the opportunity to govern, were policies that were initiated by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

