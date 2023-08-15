Peter Obi’s Aide Reacts As Advertising Standard Panel Was Allegedly Sacked For Approving Billboard

Oseloka H Obaze, One of the aides of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has reacted after the billboard with the All Eyes On The Judiciary was pulled down and the advertising standard panel who approved it was sacked

It is no longer news that the billboard surfaced online some days ago and it caught the attention of many Nigerians

However, the billboard was subsequently pulled down which has now got many people reacting

Oseloka H Obaze, in his latest post said that the first thing that the ruling party did was to remove the billboard. He said the advertising standard panel that approved the billboard was also sacked

He said by doing so, the ruling party has breached the constitutionally freedom of expression

He finally asked if there is still democracy or the country is pretending to have one

