Peter Obi:I Entered The Race When It Became Clear That Osinbajo &Okowa Will Fail To Emerge -Kachikwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dumebi Kachikwu, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, took aim at Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s nominee, on Friday, claiming that both Obi and Tinubu are campaigning on the same “Emi Lokan” platform, which will do Nigeria no good.

The ADC flagbearer said many people had asked him why he wouldn’t collaborate with the new generation party, which has grown in popularity over the past few months, at a press briefing on the state of the nation held at his office in Abuja. As it became evident to Kachikwu that Osinbajo and Okowa wouldn’t run for president, he said, he made the decision to run for office.

He remarked, “To to some, Peter Obi, the Labour candidate, embodies the possibility of a new Nigeria. I decided to answer today. I shared the hope of many Nigerians that the APC and PDP would introduce Us to the next wave of leaders. The debate between Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, two of the two parties’ brightest minds, was something I personally looked forward to.”

“I made the decision to participate in this election after realizing Okowa wouldn’t run and Osinbajo wouldn’t receive the APC candidacy. The Labour candidate has resorted to the divisive platform of tribe, dialect, and religion rather than offering solutions to the numerous issues that our nation is currently dealing with.”

.

Jamila123 (

)