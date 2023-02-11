Peter Obi, Yusuf Datti Arrive Adamawa For Church Convention

Labor Party presidential hopeful Peter Gregory Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed returned to Adamawa state on Friday for the 98th National convention of the Lutheran Church of God in the Demsa Local Government area of the state.

This comes less than two weeks after Peter Obi and his crew held a rally in the state.

It’s old news that on his first trip to the state, the former governor of Anambra conducted the presidential rally in Mubi rather than in Yola, the capital city.

An enormous number of Peter obi’s and his running mate’s supporters flooded each rally site from all throughout the state.

On the other hand, his second trip to the state occurred after Archbishop he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, were invited (Dr). For Dr. Panti Filibus Musa OFR and the entire Lutheran family

Upon their arrival, Peter Obi and his running mate were met with a rousing ovation.

Pictures from the event site show a massive crowd with people pushing and shoving to get where they need to go.

Peter obi and Yusuf Datti both addressed the crowd and asked for prayers and blessings from the spiritual leaders in attendance.

Content created and supplied by: Loyalnews (via 50minds

News )

