Peter Obi Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Atiku – LP, Obasanjo Preaches Continuity,

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

LP: Peter Obi Refuses to Resign in Favor of Tinubu and Atiku

Image from Sahara Reporters.

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council’s media arm has denied rumors that its candidate, Peter Obi, is withdrawing from the February 25 election.

According to the Obi-Datti Media Office, this news was completely fabricated.

The campaign office said that several political parties in Nigeria had exploited Obi’s image on promotional materials in an attempt to sway voters with bribes.

Some have speculated that Obi might resign in favor of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party. In the next presidential election in 2019, Atiku’s PDP ticket included Obi as his running mate.

Obasanjo Advocates for Stability, Critiques Those Seeking to “Reinvent” Nigeria’s Politics

Pictures courtesy of Channels Television.

Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president, claims that a person’s election to a political post does not give them the right to reverse the actions of their predecessors in that office.

He argued that new leaders, regardless of the political affiliation of their predecessors, should continue the initiatives and policies of their predecessors so long as doing so is in the people’s best interest.

Obasanjo gave a speech on Thursday at the International Conference on “Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria” in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Several weeks before the February 25 and March 11, 2023 general elections, Obasanjo, who was democratically elected President of Nigeria between 1999 to 2007, made this address.

(Google Images Photo Credit)

Politicians, Wike Issues a Warning

Photo Nigerian Tribune.

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, governor of Rivers State, has pleaded with his countrymen to ensure the success of the upcoming 2023 elections.

He warned that allowing such a failure will deepen political divisions, widen social gaps, and set Nigeria’s democracy back.

This accusation was delivered by Governor Wike on Thursday at the Obi Wali International Conference in Port Harcourt at the 2023 Port Harcourt International Conference, which was sponsored by the Rivers State Government.

Nigeria’s Problems Are Due to Poor Leadership, Says Peter Obi

(Image the Nigerian Daily Post)

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has said that poor leadership is creating a climate of poverty, hunger, and insecurity in the country.

He said this at a campaign rally for the presidency on Thursday in Bauchi, claiming that the country’s current climate of justice, peace, and fairness is a direct result of the work done by previous Prime Ministers Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Nnamdi Azikiwe.

While promising that things in Nigeria will change under his watch, Obi expressed concern over the country’s massive debt.

Officers in Nigeria have arrested the APC senatorial candidate for Osun.

Image from Sahara Reporters.

The police have arrested Ajibola Famurewa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Osun East Senatorial District, on numerous charges, including illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

daprince1 (

)