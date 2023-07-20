Peter Obi won in Lagos because I voted for him; GRV didn’t win because I didn’t vote for him- Salako

Kayode Salako, former chairman of the Labour Party in Lagos state, said that Peter Obi won in Lagos state in the last presidential election because he voted for him and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, didn’t win because he did not vote for him.

Kayode Salako made the statement in an interview with Arise during the day program when he was reacting to the allegation that he is a mole in the Labour Party.

Kayode Salako said that he is not a mole in the Labour Party, and that if he is a mole, he wouldn’t have sacrificed to build the Labour Party structure in Lagos when he was the state chairman of the party. However, he said because his wife, Foluke Daramola Salako, is in APC and was working for President Bola Tinubu, and he is with Peter Obi, they don’t trust him, and therefore call him mole.

He was interrupted and asked him whether he voted for Peter Obi?

Kayode Salako said that ‘Yes’ he voted for Peter Obi

“It is because I voted for Peter Obi that was the reason, Peter Obi won in Lagos and because I didn’t vote for Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, that was why Sanwo-Olu was declared the winner of the election in Lagos.”

Check 22:40secs of the video.

