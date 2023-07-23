Peter Obi With His Own Mouth During Campaign Said He Will Remove Subsidy On Day 1 – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, a well-known singer and activist, responded angrily to a news report concerning former presidential contender Peter Obi’s stance on eliminating fuel subsidies. Kuti addressed Obi’s remarks throughout the campaign, expressing his annoyance with what he saw as dishonest behavior from some people.

Kuti exclaimed, “Why do obedients want to lie? After that, he recited Obi’s pledge, which was made at a public campaign appearance on television. Kuti claims that Obi made it clear in a statement that he would end the subsidies on day one of becoming office.

In Nigeria, the topic of fuel subsidies has generated controversy. Kuti, however, focused on Peter Obi’s promise to completely end the subsidies, referring to it as “organized crime” and promising not to allow it to continue.

Seun Kuti’s statement revealed his fervent dedication to challenging political leaders and demanding accountability. He exhorted the public to critically examine political pronouncements and hold them responsible for their pledges through his blunt words. Kuti’s unequivocal statements acted as a potent demand for sincere leadership and competent government in a country where political bluster frequently rules the discourse.

