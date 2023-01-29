Peter Obi Will Perform Badly In The Northwest Because The People Are Ready To Support Tinubu-Hannatu Musawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many Nigerians, including prominent politicians, have been vocalizing their opinions on the Presidential contenders and their chances in the upcoming election, with the general 2023 Presidential election beginning in the next few days.

According to the notes, Hannatu Musawa, the deputy spokesperson for the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential campaign council, said that Bola Tinubu’s strong hold is in the North Western part of the country because it has most of the population of the country, and that the outcome of the 2023 Presidential election will be a shock to everybody in the country.

In the interview, the APC leader Hannatu Musawa predicted two outcomes: first, voters will reject Peter Gregory, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate and former governor of Anambra State. The former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu would be in charge of that reorganization, so Obi may be surprised at how far he would go in the election, and his online supporters may be disappointed that he won’t become the next President of Nigeria.

The rumor mill has it that Hannatu Musawa predicted that Peter Obi would fare poorly in the North West because the region’s voters were more inclined to back Tinubu.

