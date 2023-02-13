Peter Obi Will Not Only Win In Lagos State, He Will Win In The Whole Southwest – Valentine Ozigbo.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, a well known Nigerian politician and the immediate past president and chief executive officer of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, Valentine Chineyo Ozigbo while speaking during an exclusive interview with the Arise has noted that the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi will not only win Lagos State, buy he will win the whole Southwest in the forthcoming Presidential election.

During the interview, Valentine Ozigbo was asked how possible is it that Peter Obi will win Lagos State where Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, comes from?

In response to this statement, Valentine Ozigbo noted that all the polls conducted has shown that Peter Obi has more advantage of winning the election than other Presidential candidates, including Bola Tinubu, adding that anyone who knows Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar should tell them to stop running for the election because Peter Obi has already won the election.

According to his words, Valentine Ozigbo said, “Actually, let me help you, we are not just winning Lagos State, we are winning Southwest. There’s been a trend of polls which has projected that we’re not only winning Lagos State, but we are going to win Oyo, Ogun state, Ekiti State, and we’re coming very close second in Ondo and Osun State. You know when these polls come out, people would dismiss it, oh forget it, but this morning, when driving from my house to this place, I was watching a video, a man went round Ogun state, asking people who will they vote for? And shockingly, while Peter Obi was at 50 something, Bola Tinubu was at 20. If you know anybody close to Tinubu and Atiku, just tell them to stop running for the election because it is already won”.

