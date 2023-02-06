Peter Obi Will Likely Come A Distant Third, APC Presidential Campaign Council Rejects Poll Result

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has rejected a Nextier finding that Labor Party (LP) candidate Peter Obi will defeat APC bannerman Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. Nexter Poll, according to PCC, intends to cause crisis and political unrest in Nigeria by launching similar protests.If the 2020 #ENDSARS Protests do not produce the desired results,It is said that it was designed specifically. In his most recent Nextier poll, Labor Party’s Peter Obi came out on top with 37% of his 2023 presidential election results, followed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with 27% and the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 24%. But the APC Campaign Commission dismissed poll predictions but said Peter Obi was likely to finish in third place by a wide margin in the February 25 election.

This was included in the APC’s response to a statement by his PCC’s Director of Media and Public Relations, Bayo Onanuga, who added that the vote was completely false and intended to cause confusion in Nigeria. I was. “We suspect that their first and second erroneous poll results are a pretext for the post-February political crisis and unrest in Nigeria.” may be setting the stage for violent protests, and if their candidates are utterly defeated in elections, they will denounce the manipulation.

“For public reasons, we should not accept the Gallup Poll of Nigeria or yet another absurd presidential poll result released by an organization calling itself Next Tier, a public policy consulting firm that turned into Ipsos overnight. We have no choice but to respond. “We are responding on behalf of defenseless Nigerians to avoid being misled by the organization led by Patrick Okigbo, who intends to bring chaos and chaos to our country. It seems that

Content created and supplied by: Newz247 (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #Distant #APC #Presidential #Campaign #Council #Rejects #Poll #ResultPeter Obi Will Likely Come A Distant Third, APC Presidential Campaign Council Rejects Poll Result Publish on 2023-02-06 12:08:28