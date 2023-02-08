This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Will Get More Votes In The Northern Part Of The Country – LP Chieftain Reveals

Less than a few weeks ahead of the 2023 general elections, a Chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Ibrahim Abdulkarim, reveals that Peter Obi will get more votes in the northern part of the nation, because the northerners are tired of insurgencies.

While speaking on Channels Television’s special election programme, The 2023 verdict, Ibrahim Abdulkarim reveals that a lot of people feel Peter Obi is not going to have votes from the north, but by God’s grace, he’s going to have more votes from the north even than the southern parts of the country.

He stated that northerners deep in the villages are tired of suffering and demand a change in the governance of the country.

Ibrahim Abdulkarim, revealed that he has conducted a survey and the outcome shows that Nigerians in the north want Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed Datti, to be the president of the country, because they are tired and angry of the way politicians have been treating them in the last eight(8) years.

Source: Channels TV

