NEWS

Peter Obi Will Get More Votes In The Northern Part Of The Country – LP Chieftain Reveals

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 21 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Will Get More Votes In The Northern Part Of The Country – LP Chieftain Reveals

Less than a few weeks ahead of the 2023 general elections, a Chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Ibrahim Abdulkarim, reveals that Peter Obi will get more votes in the northern part of the nation, because the northerners are tired of insurgencies.

While speaking on Channels Television’s special election programme, The 2023 verdict, Ibrahim Abdulkarim reveals that a lot of people feel Peter Obi is not going to have votes from the north, but by God’s grace, he’s going to have more votes from the north even than the southern parts of the country. 

He stated that northerners deep in the villages are tired of suffering and demand a change in the governance of the country. 

Ibrahim Abdulkarim, revealed that he has conducted a survey and the outcome shows that Nigerians in the north want Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed Datti, to be the president of the country, because they are tired and angry of the way politicians have been treating them in the last eight(8) years. 

Dear esteemed readers, kindly air your thoughts and opinions in the comments box below as regards the Labour party’s Chieftain’s boasts about the forthcoming election.

Source: Channels TV

Content created and supplied by: Masterupondpen (via 50minds
News )

#Peter #Obi #Votes #Northern #Part #Country #Chieftain #RevealsPeter Obi Will Get More Votes In The Northern Part Of The Country – LP Chieftain Reveals Publish on 2023-02-08 10:33:18



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 21 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Reacts To The Claim That They Endorsed Peter Obi For The 2023 Election

3 mins ago

Video: Igbos Are Part Of Nigeria, Nobody Can Relegate Us To The Background – Peter Obi

3 mins ago

Either We Like It Or Not A Policy Like This Is Expected To Come But Not At This Period-Yinka Folarin

13 mins ago

Out of the remaining three main parties in Nigeria, two have mis-configured themselves- Datti

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button