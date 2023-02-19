Peter Obi Will Get More Than 80-90 Per Cent Of Igbos Vote Wherever They Are -Chief Ralph Obioha

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With about six days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, veteran politician and Elder Stateman in the South-East, Chief Ralph Obioha has predicted that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi will record a landslide victory in the South East region of the country.

It would be recalled that Mr Peter Obi, a former Anambra state governor has been enjoying widespread acceptance ever since he defected to the Labour party from the Peoples Democratic Party. He is now considered to be among the front-runners in the February 25th presidential poll.

Other front-runners include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples names, Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, and former Kano state governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Speaking to New Telegraph paper, Ralph Obioha said Mr Peter Obi will get an overwhelming vote of the South East region.

Hear him “I keep telling people that if the election is free, fair and transparent, you will notice that Obi will get more than 80-90 per cent of Igbos wherever they are. And this is a statement of fact.” New Telegraph paper quoted Ralph Obioha as saying.

