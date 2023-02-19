NEWS

Peter Obi Will Get More Than 80-90 Per Cent Of Igbos Vote Wherever They Are -Chief Ralph Obioha

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With about six days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, veteran politician and Elder Stateman in the South-East, Chief Ralph Obioha has predicted that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi will record a landslide victory in the South East region of the country. 

It would be recalled that Mr Peter Obi, a former Anambra state governor has been enjoying widespread acceptance ever since he defected to the Labour party from the Peoples Democratic Party. He is now considered to be among the front-runners in the February 25th presidential poll. 

Other front-runners include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples names, Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, and former Kano state governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. 

Speaking to New Telegraph paper, Ralph Obioha said Mr Peter Obi will get an overwhelming vote of the South East region. 

Hear him “I keep telling people that if the election is free, fair and transparent, you will notice that Obi will get more than 80-90 per cent of Igbos wherever they are. And this is a statement of fact.” New Telegraph paper quoted Ralph Obioha as saying. 

Enecheojo (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions Trail Video Of A Northerner As He Shares What Obi Did To Muslims In Anambra State

5 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Why APC Will Win Election-Keyamo, North Will Be Asked To Vote Atiku- Ayodele

5 mins ago

Tinubu Gaffes In Borno, Says, “We Will Build Nigeria Throughout The Country, Just Like Lagos State “

13 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Only Corps Members Will Handle BVAS -INEC Chair, CBN Renews Firm’s Payment License

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button