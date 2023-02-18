This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Wife uses Opened-Roof Vehicle For Her ‘Homecoming’ In Uyo

Margaret Obi, wife of Labor Party presidential hopeful Peter Gregory Obi, changed tactics after she was photographed riding in an open-topped vehicle during a return trip to her native Akwa Ibom state.

In preparation for the general election scheduled for the end of February, the wife of the former governor of Anambra state has been touring other states on behalf of the Labor Party.

Not surprisingly, the party has finished its Mega Campaign in all 36 states. In the country as a whole, Abuja being the federal capital and all.

A big gathering greeted Margaret Obi as she arrived in Uyo to meet with her people and inform them of her husband’s ambitions.

Some photos from her trip to the state, however, have made their way online. She was campaigning with her head raised over the car.

In addition, she was spotted laughing and waving at the huge audience that had gathered to meet her.

Please see the attached photos for a glimpse of the setting.

Even though the election is in fewer than eight days, Margaret Obi and her crew show no signs of slowing down their campaign.

Content created and supplied by: Loyalnews (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #Wife #OpenedRoof #Vehicle #Homecoming #UyoPeter Obi Wife uses Opened-Roof Vehicle For Her ‘Homecoming’ In Uyo Publish on 2023-02-18 12:01:14