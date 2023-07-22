NEWS

Peter Obi: When will Nigeria start celebrating the likes of Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, on Saturday, showered praises on Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, a staff of Eko Hotel and Suites who returned a misplaced sum of $70,000 to a customer of the hotel in Lagos.

Mary, according to Obi, should receive a national honour rather than people who have harmed Nigeria.

“It is heartwarming and comforting that despite the hardship in the nation and the pervasive moral decadence in society, a staff member of Eko Hotel and Suites, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, was reported to have returned a misplaced sum of $70,000 to a customer of the hotel in Lagos,” the former governor of Anambra said. According to p.m .

When will Nigeria begin to recognise individuals like Miss Ngozi Mary for her honesty and integrity, Teacher Akeem Badru for receiving the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award, and several more like them?

“Instead of honouring individuals who have had a negative impact on our country, these are the people who deserve national honours, honours, and recognition. These are the persons who will be honoured in the New Nigeria that we envision. Nigeria 2.0 is conceivable.

After a guest who begged to remain anonymous left a suitcase with a sizeable amount of cash in one of the hotel suites, Mary returned the money.

