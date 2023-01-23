Peter Obi Was The Only Governor Who Called Me To Negotiate Hotel Rates -Valentine Ozigbo

A former Managing Director of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Valentine Ozigho has disclosed how he became good friends with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

In an interview with AIT, Ozigbo said Peter Obi was the Governor of Anambra State when he was the MD of Transcorp Hotels Plc. He said Peter Obi was the only Governor who called him to negotiate his hotel rates and he seized the opportunity to build a close relationship with him. He also said Peter Obi was the person who inspired him to join politics.

In Ozigbo’s exact words: “Many years ago when I was the MD of Transcorp Hotels Plc, he was the Governor of Anambra State. This is the only Governor that would call me personally to talk about his rates in the hotel: that is negotiating for his hotel rates, telling me that ‘you know I don’t stay in your hotel, but because of you and because of the kind of terms (sic), I said to him whatever these other hotels are offering you, we will offer you and that is how I encouraged him and that is how we became closer to the extent of discussing politics over the years…”

Watch the video from 10:38

Content created and supplied by: Ultimate_Gist (via 50minds

News )

