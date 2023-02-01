This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Was ill Equipped To Be Your Governor, Do Not Make Him Your President- Tinubu Tells Anambra People

Ahead of the next month’s presidential election, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has dragged his Labour Party’s counterpart, Mr Peter Obi, claiming that he was ill equipped when he became the governor of Anambra State, thereby urging the people of Anambra State not to make him their president.

Speaking further, the APC presidential candidate made it known that the former Anambra State governor is a danger to those who were unfortunate to be under his misrule.

Bola Tinubu made this disclosure on Tuesday, while speaking at a rally in Awka, capital city of Anambra, claiming that the former Anambra State governor presently lives in Lagos because he is guilty of not developing Anambra when he was the Governor of the state.

Tinubu said: “…one of my opponents is a former governor of your state. But he does not live among you……. That type of man(Obi) is a danger to those unfortunate enough to be subject to his misrule. Such a man(Peter Obi) was ill equipped to be your governor. Do not make him your president……”

Furthermore, Bola Tinubu accused Peter Obi of refusing to use Anambra State’s money to help the people of the state, noting that Obi sacrificed their welfare, so that he can boast that he saved money.

In addition, he assured the people of Anambra State that he will develop the country, because he made similar progress when governor of Lagos.

Information Source: Arise News

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp150 (via 50minds

News )

