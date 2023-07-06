Peter Obi Was Double Nominated, When He Contested Under LP He Was A Member Of PDP- Tinunbu To Court

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has informed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abuja that the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, was double nominated, claiming that when Peter Obi contested for presidency under Labour Party, that he was still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Furthermore, President Tinubu gave an evidence, claiming that Peter Obi left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on the 25th of May 2022 and joined the Labour Party on the 27th of May 2022 and the Labour Party had its presidential primaries on the 30th of May, just 3 days after he joined the party.

Speaking further, President Tinubu made it known that looking at the Section 77 sub section 3 of the country’s Electoral Act, every political party in the country is expected to submit the list of registered members to the INEC, 30 days before the conduct of the party’s primaries. He went on and made it known that when Labour Party submitted the list of its members to INEC, Peter Obi’s name was not on the list.

On the other hand, Bola Tinubu through his lead counsel, Mr Wole Olanipekun, SAN, also presented to the Tribunal some documents from the Nigerian Immigration which cleared him for trips to the United States and a letter from the United States embassy which dated April 4, 2003, which claims that Bola Tinubu has no criminal record.

Though the Federal High Court and Appeal Court had struck out this particular case before, but the case is presently at the supreme court and at the Tribunal, so Nigerians are waiting to see how it will all end.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Start Watching From 3:05



Ebukajp150 (

)