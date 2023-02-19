“Peter Obi Was Already Defeated In November 2022, His Disrespectful OBIdients Will Verify Soon” – Lauretta Onochie

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some moments ago, the board chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie, took to her verified social media platform (Facebook page) to share an opinion about the presidential flag bearer of the labour party (LP); Mr. Peter Gregory Obi.

Lauretta Onochie, who was replying to one of her followers named Ifeco Senior said, “Peter Obi was already defeated in November 2022 & his disrespectful OBIDIENTS (supporters) will verify soon (within the next one week).”

Lauretta Onochie spoke further saying, “I think the supporters of Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour Party (LP) have no respect for others because Ifeco Senior jumped into criticizing my post without being mentioned.”

In the main post which led to the comments about Peter Gregory Obi, Ifeco Senior told Lauretta Onochie to support Peter Obi after watching a video showing the moment former Senator Kashim Shettima and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were welcomed by a mammoth crowd into Borno state which was shared by the NDDC chairman.

