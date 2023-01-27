Peter Obi Visits University Of Abuja In Grand Style.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, have arrived in Abuja to seek support for the Obi-Datti ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election, which is scheduled for February 25th this year. Peter Obi announced this on his verified Twitter account on Friday.

In a video posted by a Twitter user, the youths of Abuja were capture dancing. They expressed their joy towards Peter Obi, as he stormed Abuja.

However, Peter Obi was highly welcomed by the students of Abuja university. He was also given an award of excellence by the Universities of Abuja during his Town hall meeting with the students.

In conclusion, he promised the people of Abuja that he will make Nigeria a great nation if he becomes the next president of the country.

