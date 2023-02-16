Peter Obi Visits Timber Market In Owerri As He Is Yet To Round Off His Presidential Campaign.

It’s quite obvious that all the 3 frontrunners for the presidential election aren’t ready to stop campaigning to the electorates ahead of the presidential election on the 25th of February which is just a few days away.

Labor party presidential election candidate, Peter Obi took to his social media page on Twitter to share new pictures of himself as he visits a popular market in Owerri. He posted these pictures with an interesting caption saying that this is a surprise visit to the timber market in Owerri and one of his strategies is that no one needs permission to visit the market and campaigning there seems to be what he enjoys the most in the past few days.

Peter Obi and his fellow frontrunners are yet to make a public declaration about when They will round off their presidential campaign and this is getting more intense and interesting day by day.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that Peter Obi is in the right direction with his surprise visits to popular markets in the country?

