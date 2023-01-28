Peter Obi Visits Maiduguri In Grand Style.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, have arrived in Maiduguri to seek support for the Obi-Datti ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election, which is scheduled for February 25th this year.

Peter Obi announced this on his verified Twitter account on Saturday.

However, Peter Obi is now becoming a household name in Nigerian politics in the past few months because he started with the labor party and it’s quite surprising that he is now considered one of the frontrunners for the presidential election.

He was highly welcomed by the students of Maiduguri. He also promised the people of Maiduguri that he will make Nigeria a great nation if he becomes the next president of the country.

