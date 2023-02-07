Peter Obi Urges Nigerians To Play Their Part To Rescue Nigeria.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, and a former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has urged all Nigerians to play their part in the quest to rescue Nigeria from it’s impending slip to anarchy, he claims.

Peter Obi said this in Abuja, the Country’s capital city, during a book presentation in his honour which is termed ‘Peter Obi: Many Voices, One Perspective’, while also reiterating his desire to turn the country around positively if he is elected as the next president of the country.

Furthermore, Mr Peter Obi then begged the youths of Nigeria to go en mass and collect their permanent voter cards in order to be able to exercise their franchise duty in the forthcoming election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had earlier opined that this forthcoming election belongs to the youths as they are the ones that make up the bulky part of the voters.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said, “We have 93.4 million registered voters of which 37 million, that is 39.5 percent, are young people between the ages of 18 and 34,” he said, speaking on ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: Preparations and Priorities for Electoral Integrity and Inclusion’.

“Then, there are closely followed by 33.4 million or 36.75 percent middle age voters between 35 and 49. Put together, these two categories constitute 75.39 percent of registered voters in Nigeria.

“Actually, the 2023 election is the election of the young people because they have the numbers. Even the majority of the PVCs collected are collected by young people. So, out of the 93.4 million registered voters, 70.4 million are between the ages of 18 and 49.”

SOURCE: CHANNELS TELEVISION.

