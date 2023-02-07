Peter Obi Urges Kwara Voters To Resist Ethnic And Religious Sentiments And To Reveal Their Pains

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Less than a few weeks ahead of the 2023 general elections, the labour party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has urged the Kwara voters to resist ethnic and religious sentiments.

Mr. Peter Obi, who charged the crowd on the campaign ground, revealed that other political parties would come for them, but they shouldn’t hesitate to make their agitations known and they should ask them about their achievements since the inception of their respective administrations.

He further stated that all ethnic and religious sentiments that have been in existence should not be allowed to continue.

The vice presidential candidate, Dr. Yusuf Baba-Ahmed Datti, and other speakers also charged the youths to change the leadership narrative in the nation and to resist all forms of ethnic and religious sentiments.

Source: Channels TV

