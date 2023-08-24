Peter Obi Under Attack By PDP Over Campaign For LG Elections In Edo State

In a recent video from AIT’s official website, it was reported that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) criticized Peter Gregory Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. The criticism centers around Obi’s involvement in campaigning for local government (LG) elections in Edo State. According to Thisdaylive’s article on August 22, Obi and other prominent members of his party arrived in Benin City, Edo State, to support their candidates for the local government elections scheduled for September 2, 2023.

Anthony Aziegbemi, who holds the position of Chairman of the PDP in Edo State, spoke out against Obi’s actions. Aziegbemi highlighted that Obi had been the Governor of his state for eight years but only organized council elections in the final two years of his tenure. Despite his own party, APGA, winning all seats in Anambra State in the aftermath of a certain election, Obi’s decision to campaign in Edo State seemed out of place to Aziegbemi. He pointed out that Obi lacked shame in wanting to represent his party in another state.

Aziegbemi’s comments concluded with a rhetorical question: “Will he receive votes?” His audience responded with a resounding “no.” This suggests that the people Aziegbemi was addressing believed that Obi’s involvement in Edo State’s elections wouldn’t be well-received by the voters there.

