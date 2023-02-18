Peter Obi: Too Bad We Don’t Owe Anyone Our Loyalty Nor Choose What Others Insist We Do-NEF Spokesman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed has stated that they owe no one loyalty on demand, and thus will not choose what others insist they do. The elder statesman made this statement on Friday, while reacting to the various calls for him and the NEF to support his brother, Yusuf Datti’s campaign and endorse Peter Obi.

Recall that the Northern Elders Forum has kept their mute since their Arewa programme wherein they invited the top contending presidential candidates to answer some tasking questions. For this reason, the Northern Forum has been subject to certain derogatory statements such as Governor El Rufai’s “there are no elders in the North”, as well as the claims that “they are sitting on the fence”.

However, in a tweet on his verified Twitter page today, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed said that he tolerates people’s demand that the NEF endorse Peter Obi but they will not choose what people insist they do.

He said, “I tolerate demands that NEF or I should endorse Obi-Datti or declare our stand now. I understand that people think we have some influence. But we do not owe anyone our loyalty on demand, nor shall we choose what others insist we do.If exercising choices offends some people, too bad”.

What do you think about this?

Photo Credit:Twitter

JennDaniels (

)