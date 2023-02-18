This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi: Too Bad We Don’t Owe Anyone Our Loyalty Nor Choose What Others Insist We Do -Hakeem Ahmed

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Nigerians, including top citizens have been sharing their views regarding the forthcoming Presidential election.

Based on these notes, a few hours ago, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Director of Publicity and Advocacy, a University teacher, and former sectary to Kaduna State government, Doctor Hakeem Baba-Ahmed while sharing via his official Twitter page has noted that they owe no one loyalty on demand, adding that they will not choose what others insist they do.

or Hakeem Baba-Ahmed made this statement while reacting to calls from many Nigerians for him and the NEF to support the former of the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed ahead of the 2023 Presidential election which is a few days ahead.

According to the Northern statesman, Doctor Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, he said, “I tolerate demands that NEF or I should endorse Obi-Datti or declare our stand now. I understand that people think we have some influence. But we do not owe anyone our loyalty on demand, not shall we choose what others insist we do. If exercising choices offends some people, too bad”.

