Peter Obi: ‘Till date Bola Tinubu has not challenged the order of forfeiture made by the US court

The Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Gregory Obi, has raised concerns regarding the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s need to question Bola Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the same election. The issue revolves around Tinubu’s alleged failure to challenge a United States Court’s order of forfeiture, which was reported by Sahara Reporters on their verified Twitter account. Obi claims that Tinubu had previously laid claim to the funds in the account and questions why he did not challenge the order of forfeiture issued by the US Court.

According to Obi: “is predicated on the decision of the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, in Case No: 93C 4483, which ordered ‘that the funds in the amount of $460,000 in account 263226700 held by First Heritage Bank in the name of Bola Tinubu represents the proceeds of narcotics trafficking or were involved in financial transactions in violation of 18 USC §1956 and 1957.’ The decision encapsulated in the Order is tendered as Exhibit PA5 before this Honourable Court.

However, the above Order, made by the United States District Court, was a sequel to a ‘Settlement Order of Claims to Fund held by Heritage Bank and Citibank’ wherein Bola Tinubu (2nd Respondent) and others, claimed ownership of the sums in the accounts. The 2nd Respondent till date has not challenged the Order of Forfeiture made by the US Court, as shown above.”

Source:Sahara Reporters

