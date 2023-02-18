This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi: This Isn’t Politics, It Won’t Do My Brother Any Favours -NEF Spokesman Warns Twitter User

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed has warned a man on Twitter to desist from causing problems for the Labour Party Presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi and his brother, Yusuf Datti all in the name of supporting them. He made this statement on Saturday morning, while reacting to the user’s comments that he was playing politics.

Recall that both the Northern Elders Forum and their spokesman have continued to keep their mute regarding their choice candidate for the 2023 elections since their interactive session with the major contending presidential candidates a couple of months ago. As a result, certain derogatory statements have been made about the group by seeming Peter Obi supporters while soliciting Dr Hakeem’s support for their campaign.

However, in response to one of these statements which asked tweeps to let the elder statesman rest and play his politics, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed stated thus on his Twitter handle,

“Please do not insult politics.This isnt politics. If it is, it does not do Obi and Datti my brother any favours to see these characters among their ‘supporters’. I am here out of choice, and little rascals dont bother me.When they go beyond me, they become a problem, for Obi/Datti.”

See details in the screenshot below:

Meanwhile, in another tweet, the NEF Spokesman said that the NEF understands that people think they have influence but they won’t choose what others insist they do.

What do you think about this?

Content created and supplied by: JennDaniels (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #Isnt #Politics #Wont #Brother #Favours #NEF #Spokesman #Warns #Twitter #UserPeter Obi: This Isn’t Politics, It Won’t Do My Brother Any Favours -NEF Spokesman Warns Twitter User Publish on 2023-02-18 03:00:13