Peter Obi Tells Nigerians What To Do If Politicians Give Them Money

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has advised Nigerians on the need to vote their conscience and not based on financial inducement and without religious sentiment or affiliation.

While speaking yesterday, during his campaign rally in Kwara state, Mr Peter Obi told the large crowd that politicians will come to them and tell them based in tribe. He told them to inform these politicians that they are hungry, unemployed and suffering. He told them that no tribe buys bread cheaper than the others.

Peter Obi also told them to resist any attempt to vote based on religion. Obi told them that if a politician ask you to vote for them based on religion, they should inform them that they don’t have jobs to do.

Obi went on to tell them that these politicians will come to induce them with money. On what to do when politicians give them money, Peter Obi told them to collect the money because it’s their money. He said that those money are all stolen.

