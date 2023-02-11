Peter Obi supporters attacked in Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After hoodlums attacked party members in Lagos, Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, yesterday lashed out at the level of political intolerance displayed in Lagos.

A number of buses and other vehicles were wrecked by the attackers, who also destroyed property worth millions of naira and left many people injured.

Obi encouraged the police to find those guilty for the incident, calling it disturbing. In advance of today’s event, four members of the Obidient family were reportedly attacked and hurt in Lagos, the man stated. Whether or not it was planned, that occurrence is quite unsettling. Such behavior is categorically condemned.

Attacks against members of the political opposition, which are frequently stoked by the inflammatory rhetoric of political leaders, cannot be tolerated any longer. We are working to create a new Nigeria that is based on respect for the law, justice, and peace. I enjoin the security agencies in Lagos State to track out the attackers.

Before traveling to the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) rally location, Obi made a stop at the Alaba International Market in Lagos State, where he was greeted by loud cheers from his teeming fans.

“We were welcomed with open arms when we just arrived at the Alaba International Market.” We’re thinking about how the rally will go. LP is doing well to finish. “Salute to the Nigerian youth and all Obidients,” he remarked.

The Labour Party candidate urged the traders and their families to hold him accountable for any failure, claiming that after traveling the entire country, he was more aware of the issues than before.

