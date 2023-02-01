Peter Obi Storms Sokoto In Grand Style.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Less than a few weeks ahead of the 2023 general elections, the labour party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi took to his social media account, Twitter, to share pictures of his visitation to the palace of the sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

He posted these pictures with an interesting caption saying, “Courtesy call by Datti and I on His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto at his Palace. We’re most grateful for his hospitality and usual warmth. -PO”

Mr. Peter Obi accompanied the pictures with a tweet to appreciate the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, for his hospitality.

However, Peter Obi was highly welcomed by the people of Sokoto state. He also promised the people of Sokoto that he will make Nigeria a great nation if he becomes the next president of the country.

