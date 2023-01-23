Peter Obi Storms Kastina State In Grand Style.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, have arrived in Kastina to seek support for the Obi-Datti ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election, which is scheduled for February 25th this year. Peter Obi announced this on his verified Twitter account on Monday.

In a video posted by a Twitter user, the youths of Kastina state were capture dancing. They expressed their joy towards Peter Obi, as he stormed Kastina.

However, Peter Obi was highly welcomed by the people of Kastina state. He also promised the people of Niger state that he will make Nigeria a great nation if he becomes the next president of the country.

