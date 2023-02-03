Peter Obi Storms Abia State In Grand Style.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, have arrived in Abia State to seek support for the Obi-Datti ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election, which is scheduled for February 25th this year.

He was well received and he is very happy about it as he took to his social media page on Twitter to share new pictures from the campaign ground saying that Aba, Abia State belongs to Obi/Datti and this is his way of saying that people of Aba will vote for him.

Peter reveals that he is just arriving and he appreciates the all-Nigerian warm reception by the people of Abia this might be an unforgettable experience for Peter Obi as he is expected to share more details about how things happened at Abia.

However, Peter Obi is now becoming a household name in Nigerian politics in the past few months because he started with the labor party and it’s quite surprising that he is now considered one of the frontrunners for the presidential election.

He was highly welcomed by the students of Abia. He also promised the people of Abia that he will make Nigeria a great nation if he becomes the next president of the country.

