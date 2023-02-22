Peter Obi Spotted With President Muhammadu Buhari, Kwankwaso As He Signs 2nd Peace Accord.

Labor party presidential candidate might be going viral in the next few hours as he took to his social media page on Twitter to share new pictures with some notable figures in Nigeria ahead of the presidential election on Saturday.

He reveal that he has just signed the 2nd peace accord and he was with the labor party national chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, and some other candidates the only candidates well recognized that were seen with him is Rabiu Kwankwaso from NNPP and the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari which Peter Obi failed to make mention in his caption.

He added an interesting caption in his conclusion saying let peace reign and this is the main purpose of signing the peace accord to make sure that none of the presidential candidates didn’t partake in violent conduct during the election or sponsor those who will disrupt the peace of the electorates.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that there shouldn’t be more expectation from seeing President Muhammad Buhari with Peter Obi?

