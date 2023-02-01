Peter Obi speaks on the discussion with Atiku over a potential alliance against the APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to sources, the former vice president told BBC Hausa in an interview that he is in talks with LP presidential contender Peter Obi, adding that it’s probable that Obi will give up his bid for the presidency in favor of the vice president.

According to the former vice president, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Obi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party are not a threat to his presidential aspirations.

Even though I don’t consider any of them to be a threat, Atiku said the interviewer, “We are in negotiations, and the discussion might give a positive conclusion that will see one of them coming.”

The spokesman for Peter Obi’s campaign, Yunusa Tanko, stated on Wednesday that individuals making the alliance claim are merely trying to capitalize on Obi’s popularity. Before we departed Numan yesterday, there was nothing of the sort. We have a lot of campaigns going. Any sort of alliance is unknown to us. “I believe that someone is merely attempting to profit from the Obi-Datti ticket. We are now running for office in Sokoto and will soon be in Zamfara.

Elzehara (

)