NEWS

Peter Obi speaks on the discussion with Atiku over a potential alliance against the APC

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 337 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to sources, the former vice president told BBC Hausa in an interview that he is in talks with LP presidential contender Peter Obi, adding that it’s probable that Obi will give up his bid for the presidency in favor of the vice president.

According to the former vice president, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Obi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party are not a threat to his presidential aspirations.

Even though I don’t consider any of them to be a threat, Atiku said the interviewer, “We are in negotiations, and the discussion might give a positive conclusion that will see one of them coming.”

The spokesman for Peter Obi’s campaign, Yunusa Tanko, stated on Wednesday that individuals making the alliance claim are merely trying to capitalize on Obi’s popularity. Before we departed Numan yesterday, there was nothing of the sort. We have a lot of campaigns going. Any sort of alliance is unknown to us. “I believe that someone is merely attempting to profit from the Obi-Datti ticket. We are now running for office in Sokoto and will soon be in Zamfara.

Elzehara (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Mass Protest In Edo State As Residents March Against Fuel Scarcity, Hike In Prices, Ondo APC, PDP chieftains defect to LP

2 mins ago

The Moment Peter Obi And Datti Arrived At The Palace Of Sultan Of Sokoto [Photos]

8 mins ago

CPC a political party in ceaseless pursuit of progress: French politician

10 mins ago

Atiku & Asiwaju Stood Against Obj’s Third Term, Obj Is Now Against Their Ambition – Shehu Sani

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button