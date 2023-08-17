Peter Obi Speaks On Rising Insecurity, mourns Soldiers Killed In Niger State

It is tragic and distressing to hear that 36 troops were slain in a terrorist ambush in Niger State. I feel a deep sense of sadness for the families whose loved ones have continued to bear the painful but patriotic cost of battling national security.

It hurts us much to see our military personnel and other civilians continue to perish as a result of ongoing instability. I want to express my sympathy once more to the members of our armed forces and security services, whose workers have continued to sacrifice everything to keep our country safe.

We ask for everlasting rest for the fallen. We offer comfort through prayer to the grieving family. We implore the active duty members who are still alive to maintain your bravery and tenacity in the face of evil.

To defeat this insecure monster that threatens our shared existence, we must come together as a people. No country can develop if there isn’t peace and security.

Fighting insecurity head-on and firmly is still my top objective in New Nigeria. In my view, the development of a new national order must continue to be guided by the principles of security, peace, and progress. I won’t waver or falter when it comes to these.

God grants eternal rest to the brave who perished in this conflict. We offer comfort to the grieving families in our prayers. Let today’s tragedies strengthen the rest of the country’s commitment to prevent the souls of the deceased from being lost in vain. Our fallen warriors will always be remembered.

