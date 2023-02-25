Peter Obi Speaks Few Minutes Into The Election; Strolls Around His Village In Agulu, Anambra State

The presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP); Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, was spotted moments ago in a recent video by BBC News Pidgin speaking few minutes to the presidential election and taking a stroll around his village in Agulu, Anambra state.

Mr. Peter Gregory Obi said, “today is our voting day and all I have to say is that people shoul just go out and vote.” He added, “I cannot comment about the security issue when there is nothing to comment about. I have not been phoned or communicated about anything. It is until I am informed about anything I will pass a comment.”

Speaking further, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi said, “the only advice I have for you all is that you should do the right thing and stay off saturating the social media with nonsense. Rest assured because I am available for you people at anytime. Meanwhile, this is my family compound in Agulu.”

Lastly, the former governor of Anambra took a stroll around his village. While walking, he said, “in my village, we are all the same. Nobody is higher than the other except for the Community’s chairman.”

