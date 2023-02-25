Peter Obi Speaks After Casting His Votes, Says He Has Received Reports Of Delays By INEC Officials

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Elsewhere in the nation, Nigerians are turning out in large numbers to cast their ballots for the candidate they favor. At their polling place in Agulu, Anambra State, the Labour Party’s nominee for president, Mr. Peter obi, cast his ballot alongside his wife.

He did, however, issue a statement his twitter account after casting his ballots in which he noted that he had heard reports of delivery delays for voting materials and expressed the hope that the situation would improve to allow the process to proceed without incident in all polling places across the nation.

According to Peter Obi’s initial remark, “My lovely wife and I have now voted for a New Nigeria at 11:42am in Agulu,” he said. The process went without a hitch in my voting area. Nonetheless, there have been claims of widespread delivery delays for voting materials. I’m hoping things get better so that everything goes well in every voting location around the nation.

