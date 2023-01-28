NEWS

Peter Obi social media supporters will be amazed by his performance in presidential election- Hannatu Musawa

The deputy spokesperson for Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, Hannatu Musawa, said that the social media supporters of Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, will be shocked by his performance in the forthcoming presidential election.

She made the comment in an exclusive interview with the PUNCH when she was responding to question about the chance of his principal, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the northwest where she came from since they have the highest number of registered voters according to INEC.

Hannatu Musawa began by saying that her principal, senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC presidential candidate will do very well in the region. “I can guarantee that we are going to deliver.”

Hannatu then observed that unusual things are going to happen in the coming presidential election, and according to her, one of them is that,

The people who may not give Peter Obi much credit will be surprised by how well he is going to do. And those who are supporting (Peter) Obi all over the internet are going to be shocked at how badly he will do in the presidential election. “

However, Hannatu opined that northwest is the backbone of the coming presidential election and the country will be surprised how Asiwaju will excellently perform in the region.

Kindly give your honest comment on this?

The Punch- source

