Peter Obi Should Still Work Hard So The Aftermath Of The Election Will Favour Him – Primate Elijah.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Nigerians, including top citizens have been sharing their views regarding the Presidential candidates and their chances in the forthcoming Presidential election.

Based on these notes, the General Overseer of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele Elijah while speaking in a statement issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, has urged the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi to work very hard in order for him to gain favor after the election.

As we all know the one time governor of Anambra State and flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi has been considered as one of the strongest Presidential candidates contesting for the 2023 Presidential election due to the massive support he has been receiving from many Nigerians, especially the youths.

However, according to the cleric, Primate Ayodele Elijah, he noted that Peter Obi should not feel relaxed, adding that he (Peter Obi) really need to work on those around him because not everyone wants his victory in the forthcoming Presidential election.

According to Primate Ayodele Elijah, he said, “Peter Obi should still work hard, so the aftermath of the election will favor him, he doesn’t need mouth now, but people that will deliver for him. He needs to still work on his people because some with work against him”

Source: Tribune paper.

