Peter Obi Shares the Best Way Nigerians can Honour the Designer of Nigeria’s Flag, Taiwo Akinkunmi.

Following the demise of the designer of Nigerian flag, Taiwo Akinkunmi few hours ago, Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi has taken to social media to disclose what he considers to be the perfect way that the citizens of the country can pay their last respect to him.

The former Anambra state governor who made such revelation through his official Twitter account, stated that he was saddened to hear about the death of late Pa. Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, adding that the special role that he played in capturing Nigeria’s rich identity in the eternal symbolism of the national flag remains memorable.

Peter Obi further stated that the green-white-green colours of the Nigerian flag is now permanently etched in the consciousness of all Nigerians as the banner of their identity as a nation and one people.

The businessman on revealing the best way Nigerians can honour Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, stated that he is convinced that living out their true identity as a nation in unity and harmony remains the best way to honour the great patriot, adding that sometimes the deep meaning conveyed through the colours of the Nigerian flag seems lost on Nigerians.

Peter Obi went ahead to state that moving Nigeria forward from consumption to production is easily the best way to leverage the country’s rich and abundant resources, adding that peace and unity will be promoted in the country, late Pa. Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi will be deservedly honoured and his achievements will remain memorable forever if Nigerians carry out such initiative.

The Labour Party chieftain finally sent his condolence message to late Pa. Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi’s family, adding that an even greater Nigeria lies ahead of Nigerians.

Here is Peter Obi’s post below;

Goodnewschi (

)