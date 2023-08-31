NEWS

Peter Obi Shares the Best Way Nigerians can Honour the Designer of Nigeria’s Flag, Taiwo Akinkunmi.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read

Following the demise of the designer of Nigerian flag, Taiwo Akinkunmi few hours ago, Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi has taken to social media to disclose what he considers to be the perfect way that the citizens of the country can pay their last respect to him.

The former Anambra state governor who made such revelation through his official Twitter account, stated that he was saddened to hear about the death of late Pa. Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, adding that the special role that he played in capturing Nigeria’s rich identity in the eternal symbolism of the national flag remains memorable.

Peter Obi further stated that the green-white-green colours of the Nigerian flag is now permanently etched in the consciousness of all Nigerians as the banner of their identity as a nation and one people.

The businessman on revealing the best way Nigerians can honour Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, stated that he is convinced that living out their true identity as a nation in unity and harmony remains the best way to honour the great patriot, adding that sometimes the deep meaning conveyed through the colours of the Nigerian flag seems lost on Nigerians.

Peter Obi went ahead to state that moving Nigeria forward from consumption to production is easily the best way to leverage the country’s rich and abundant resources, adding that peace and unity will be promoted in the country, late Pa. Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi will be deservedly honoured and his achievements will remain memorable forever if Nigerians carry out such initiative.

The Labour Party chieftain finally sent his condolence message to late Pa. Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi’s family, adding that an even greater Nigeria lies ahead of Nigerians.

Here is Peter Obi’s post below;

Goodnewschi (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Wike should show the world the letter he wrote to the national body of the PDP- Daniel Bwala

5 mins ago

Wike’s Planned Demolition Of Buildings In FCT Is War Against The Poor — NLC

7 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: AU suspends Gabon, Soldiers arrest 157 terrorists, kill 39

17 mins ago

Four teenagers arrested in Adamawa over cybercrime

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button