Peter Obi shares some pictures he took with the Olofa of Offa, Oba Esuwoye II

With few days to the February 25 polls, the battle for the seat of presidency keeps heating up. Among the top presidential candidates for the upcoming election is Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. In a post made by the former governor of Anambra state on his official Facebook handle, he revealed that he visited a prominent traditional ruler ahead of the upcoming election. The former governor of Anambra state noted that it was a pleasant visit as he was warmly welcomed by the King.

Hear him, “Yesterday, I paid a courtesy call on the Olofa of Offa, His Royal Majesty, Oba Mufutau Muhammed Oloyede Gbadamosi, Okikiola Esuwoye II. It was a very convil and pleasant visit.”

Peter Obi shared some pictures taken during the visit and this caused mixed reactions among supporters of the Labour Party and the opposition. A media user commented, “Thanks for the visit to one of our first-class traditional rulers sir. I have to as a point of note tell you that our traditional rulers in Kwara would not support a tribalistic man who during his reign as governor tried to send non-indigenes packing from his state. That same person in recent times displayed religious bigotry by trying to ride to victory on a particular religion’s horse, visiting the prominent congregations and inciting the place of worship to take Nigeria back.”

