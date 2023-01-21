This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi shares pictures of his old political colleagues he ran into at Abuja airport

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, shared pictures of his old political colleagues he ran into at Abuja airport.

The former two-term governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi said in the caption of the pictures that politics must be issue-based and not about personality or individualism. He added that his old political friends he met at the airport in Abuja, greeted and rub minds together.

In the tweet on his verified Twitter account, a few minutes ago, he wrote it this way.

“I ran into some erstwhile political colleagues at the Abuja airport. We exchanged pleasantries and convivial banter. Our politics must be issue-based and not about personalities.

However, Peter Obi is known to be an advocate of issue-based conversation.

Reactions flooded the tweet as many Twitter users who are his supporters reacted to the Tweet.

” Johndhr” We hope they will imitate your good personality, Datti did the same thing by extending greeting to Asiwaju and Shettima at Abuja Mosque the other time.

“Emmanuellkegwu” wrote, “This your work rate ehhn, about 71% 9f the earth surface is covered with water, the rest is covered by Peter Obi.

Check the pictures below.

